Zardari feeling unwell, shifted to hospital

KARACHI: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital in the city after "feeling unwell" late Sunday evening, a statement from PPP said, Geo News reported. Doctors are conducting a medical check-up and necessary medical tests, the statement added. According to sources within the party, it was PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who took his father to the hospital. Zardari has been admitted on doctors' advice, the sources said, adding that after results of initial tests are received, the course of treatment will be prescribed.

The former president is out on bail on medical grounds granted to him by the Islamabad High Court in the Park Lane and mega money-laundering corruption cases.

According to a medical report submitted in the court, the former president is suffering from several illnesses, including a heart ailment and type-2 diabetes. The report stated that Zardari had three stents placed in his heart as he needed an angiography and there is a need to constantly monitor his blood sugar levels. It suggested that his medical treatment under such conditions would not be possible while in jail.