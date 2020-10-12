Qira’at Competition held

Rawalpindi : To encourage the spirit of healthy competition and to promote co-curricular activities among students, Directorate of FGEI (C/G) annually organizes Sports and co-curricular activities.

This year also, despite the restrictions of COVID 19 competitions are being organized by the colleges of FGEI (C/G) at Zonal and All Pakistan Level. In this connection, Zonal Qira'at Competition was held in FG Post Graduate College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi. However, strict preventive SOPs were in place to ward off any risk of the spread of the dangerous disease.

The competition was held in Salma Masud Auditorium of FG Post Graduate College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi.

FG Degree College for Women Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi and FG Degree College for Women Kharian Cantonment were the other participants in addition to the host college.

Qari Niaz Ali Shah (Lecturer at LIaquat Ali College), Moulana Qari Abdul Kareem and Qari Abdul Bari performed the duties of judges. The proceedings started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Javeria Tabassam.

Zainab Batool presented Naat Shareef in her melodious voice with utmost religious zeal and devotion. In the competition participants displayed a very high standard of Qirat which was greatly appreciated by the Judges. Sumbal Jabeen from FG Degree College for Women, Kharian Cantonment recited holy verses from the Surah-e-Shams. She was followed by Javeria Tabassum from FG Post Graduate College for Women, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi.

Rafia Jahangir from FG Degree College for Women Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi was the last participant. Afterwards the results were compiled. According to the decision of judges, the results were as under: First Position: Javeria Tabassum, FG Postgraduate College for Women Kashmir Road Rwp Second Position: Rafia Jahangir, FG Degree College for Women Abid Majeed Road Rwp Third Position: Sumbal Jabeen FG Degree College for Women Karian Cantonment In the end Durr-e-Shahwar Tariq, Principal FG Post Graduate College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi, thanked the participating teams and judges to make this event a successful one. The judges appreciated the high standard of the competition and congratulated the prize winners and their institutions. The ceremony came to an end with a group photo of the participants with the Principal and faculty (Islamiat Department).