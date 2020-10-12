16 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Sunday arrested 16 outlaws including 12 proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Bhara Khau Police arrested Asif Raiz and recovered one pistol from him. Ramna Police arrested Abdullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 12 proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.