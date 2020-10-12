CDA to start development work in I-12 soon

Islamabad : Development activities in sector I-12 will commence shortly as Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened technical bids for the project, the CDA spokesman said on Sunday.

The technical bids will be evaluated by a committee and after this process the financial bids of only technically qualified firms will be opened. In order to start development activities in Sector I-12, the authority invited bids from companies registered in Pakistan Engineering Council in category C-3 or above through advertisement published in national dailies.

In response to the advertisement, renowned firms submitted their technical and financial bids and Technical bids have been now been opened which will be followed by the opening of financial bids. NIT amounting Rs284,742,287 has also been issued for the first phase of development of Sector I-12.

In the first phase, construction of Service Roads North, East, and West will be carried out in addition to the construction of Box Culverts while Drainage system will also be established in the first phase. Sector I-12 was also a stalled project of CDA which remained ignored in the past. However, the incumbent management in line with its comprehensive strategy focused on the development of neglected residential sectors and uplift infrastructure in Islamabad had started working for initiating development works in Sector I-12.

All administrative and technical issues in this regard have been resolved in addition to resolving issues being faced to allottees of this sector. Recently, CDA through two transparent ballotings has allotted alternative plots in lieu of plots which were deleted due to revision of layout plan or were double allotted.