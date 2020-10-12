Man held for murder attempt on sister

LAHORE:Kahna police arrested a man along with an accomplice for attempting to murder his elder sister in the name of “honour.”

Accused Umar along with his friend Faisal had badly injured his elder sister. He also injured his younger sister when she tried to save the life of her elder sister. The injured girls were admitted to hospital.

Abducted girl’s family protests: Family members and relatives of a 14-year-old abducted girl staged a protest demonstration outside Liaquatabad police station for not arresting the kidnappers.

The protesters said that the victim had been kidnapped 10 days ago. They accused police of demanding money to carry out raids. They demanded of the authorities concerned to look into the case and direct police to safely recover the girl and round up the culprits.

IG takes notice: The inspector general of police Punjab took notice of two incidents, including a rape of a six-year-old girl. He directed the Gujranwala RPO to submit a report to him regarding the rape of a six-year-old girl in Pindi Bhattian and supervise the investigation. He directed the Sargodha RPO to submit a report to him pertaining to abduction of a girl and round up the culprits.