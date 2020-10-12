World Mental Health Day observed at PIMS

Islamabad: The COVID-19 situation has badly affected the lives of ordinary people due to economic factors, social isolation, bereavement, anxiety and depression and this has an overall effect on productivity which is a vital element at the moment for the country. By putting efforts in supporting this vital issue, we can bring improvement in accuracy of mental health information and research system and can execute precautionary health promotion policies.

This was stated by Head of Psychiatry at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Rizwan Taj in a ceremony held in connection with World Mental Health Day here at PIMS the other day. The chief guest was Dr Malik Safi, Director General Health Ministry of National Health Services & Regulation. Professor Taj and Principal Federal Medical College highlighted the cause of mental health and the WHO slogan for this year that is Move for Mental Health, Lets Invest. The scars of the coronavirus pandemic will continue for months and will affect at least half of the population. There is urgent need for organizations, leaders, advocates and practitioners for a day of deliberation, solidarity and action. For success of the country it is important to invest in mental health especially for the youth, the future of the country, said Professor Taj.

He said the objective of celebrating this day is to raise awareness of mental health issues. “The day endows with the opportunity for all stakeholders working on the subject of mental health to converse about their work and what needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.” DG Health laid out the key initiatives that the Government of Pakistan has taken to make mental health a reality for the people of Pakistan.