Three water supply projects launched in Orakzai

PESHAWAR: Three drinking water supply schemes were initiated with a final dialogue at the Jaloa Killay in Upper Orakzai, which would benefit about 2,000 people and 245 households. Additional Commissioner Adnan Khan, local notables and a large number of community members attended the dialogue at the Jaloa Killay. The projects consist of a solarisation of a drinking water well, construction of the main and distribution pipeline and a boundary-wall. The project would benefit the dwellers of Jalao, Kunz and Mirakhel villages. The total cost for the three projects would be Rs13,159,700.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional commissioner said that the government and SRSP were working in close collaboration to solve the problems of the people in the remote regions through active participation of the people.