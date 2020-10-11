FIA arrests seven accused in three cases

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime cell Saturday detained seven accused for their involvement in three cases.

Islamabad BISP Director Field Operations Arif Khan registered a case with Multan FIACCC, stating that Harris, Majid Asghar and others usurped the BISP beneficiaries’ amount in connivance with employees of Tameer Bank in connivance of Waqar Ahmad Franchise owner, Umar Tasdaq manager franchise and Anil Malik CRM Telenor.

The FIACC special team arrested five accused.

Reportedly, accused Majid Asghar usurped Rs 3,866,648, Haris Nazir Rs 1,869,916 with the connivance of franchise owner and manager.

Meanwhile, the FIACCC officials arrested an accused on charges of sexually harassing, threatening and blackmailing two daughters of a woman of Kahror Pacca.

In her plea the woman stated that an unidentified accused abducted her two daughters and raped them for many months and took their nude pictures and made videos.

She stated the accused is now harassing and blackmailing her daughters. A special team of the FIACCC arrested accused Muzhar Waheed of Kahror Pacca recovered a cellular phone with objectionable pictures.

The FIACCC also unearthed a gang involved in deceiving people financially through fake IDs on OLX.

In-charge Cyber Crime Response Centre, FIA, Multan Hassan Jalil Malik constituted a team comprising AD Zeeshan Habib, SI Saeed Ahmed, ASI Rao Tanveer, HC Tasavur and FC Kashifand arrested accused Sajjad Wattoo and recovered forged courier slips and impersonated OLX accounts.

Dry weather forecast for city: The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degrees centigrade and 22.2 degrees centigrade, respectively.