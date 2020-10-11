Woman kills alleged killer of brother in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A woman shot dead the alleged killer of her brother and injured two others on the premises of the district courts here on Saturday. Samina, daughter of Tilawat Khan, opened fire on one Laiqzada, who had come to appear before the sessions court in a bail before arrest (BBA) petition in the murder case of her brother.

Two of the accused had already obtained BBA in the murder case of Asif, brother of the accused woman.

Laiqzada and two other persons identified as Tariq Khan and Zarif Khan, residents of Peshawar, sustained serious injuries in the firing.

Laiqzada ran for cover to the courtroom after sustaining serious injuries. The three injured were taken to the Nowshera Hospital where Laiqzada succumbed to his injuries.

There was a melee on the courts premises as the litigants ran for shelter here and there in a panic. However, a cop of the Elite force arrested the accused woman and handed her over to the women lock-up on the courts premises. The Anti-Terrorism Court, Mardan, gave the accused woman into the police custody on a three-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the incident, District and Sessions Judge Shahnaz Hamid Khattak ordered constituting a joint investigation team to identify the cops responsible for negligence. The sessions judge also convened a meeting of the judges which discussed the security-related issue. The judges said that it was a security lapse and the delinquent cops must be taken to task to avoid such happenings in future.