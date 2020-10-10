Commissioner for taking steps against dengue

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Friday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division to boost up measures to combat dengue spread in their respective districts. Addressing a video link conference, he asked the health department to coordinate with district administrations and start anti-dengue awareness campaign to educate citizens about preventive measures. He also asked hospitals to allocate separate wards for the dengue patients as per directives of the Punjab government. The commissioner directed the health officers to start an anti-dengue awareness drive in the city areas and ensure door-to-door checking of dengue larvae and also upload the correct data on dash boards daily basis. The commissioner urged district officers to inspect anti-dengue efforts made by their subordinates.

THREE DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Three persons died in road accidents in Kamoki, Rahwali and Gondlanwala areas. Naseem, 35, was going to market when a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. Truck driver Shaukat died in a collusion with another truck on GT Road, Rahwali. An old woman died when a car hit her when she was crossing GT Road, Kamoki.

THREE FAKE CLINICS SEALED: District Health Authority officials Friday sealed three clinics of quacks. On the directives of district health officer, DDHO Nowshera Virkan raided quacks clinics and sealed the fake health outlets. The clinics were being run without an NOC.