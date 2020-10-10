Public gatherings to increase Covid-19 cases: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued a warning against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic at public gatherings.

The NCOC on Friday observed that there was great possibility of increase in COVID-19 cases due to public gatherings. It said it was formulating a plan of action with regard to public gatherings. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

The NCOC, while observing that there is a ban on public gatherings in many countries of the world, said holding such events could reverse national success against the pandemic. “If gatherings are so necessary, then standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be followed," it said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has planned holding a series of public meetings in four provincial capitals, Multan and Gujranwala starting from October 16. Meanwhile, the NCOC has also issued SOPs for wedding ceremonies allowing maximum 300 guests for indoor and 500 for outdoor events.

Maximum duration for a marriage function will be two hours and event should end by 10pm. In case of violation, along with imposition of heavy fine, the wedding halls will be sealed for two weeks. Owner of the hall will be bound to return advance payments to customers.