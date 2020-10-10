close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent 
October 10, 2020

Gujranwala Cantt Board barred from recovering tax

National

OC
Our Correspondent 
October 10, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday restrained Gujranwala Cantonment Board from recovering the alleged exorbitant tax on urban immovable properties from over a dozen petitioners.

Besides issuing the stay order, Justice Shahid Karim also sought replies from the defence ministry, Punjab government and Gujranwala Cantonment Board to explain under what law the cantonment board was levying the tax on the urban immovable properties in a mechanical and arbitrary manner. Representing the petitioners, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued that after 18th Amendment the tax on the immovable property fell within the domain of the province and it was Punjab Urban Immovable Property Act 1958 that could levy the tax on urban immovable property in cantonments.

