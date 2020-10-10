SCCI asks govt to withdraw hike in electricity tariff

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has rejected the recent increase in electricity tariff by up to Rs0.83 per unit and termed it an injustice towards the masses, especially the business community, demanding that the decision be withdrawn immediately.

“KP is producing low cost electricity but still it is purchasing electricity on exorbitant rates, which is completely unfair and unjust with people of this province,” stated Sherbaz Bilour, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while talking to a delegation of the trader community at the chamber house on Friday.

He said the cost of industrial productivity has not increased due to gradual increasing prices of electricity, but it has also surging rates of daily essential items, which are directly affecting the public.

Members of the delegation included president All Pakistan Hotels and Restaurants Association Khalid Ayub, president Shafi Market Association in Peshawar Akbar Ali, Haji Naseer, Asif Khan, Haji Daud Khan, Zubair Khan and Faiz Rasool and others.