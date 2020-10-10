Private TV channelâ€™s employees abducted in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against unidentified persons after two employees of a private TV channel were reportedly abducted in Karachiâ€™s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality.

Nabeel Farooq Jakhura and Shabiul Hassan, along with their car were reportedly abducted near Hassan Square on the main University Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the limits of Aziz Bhatti police station on the night between Thursday and Friday.

The family later approached the police and Aziz Bhatti police registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons on behalf of Nabeelâ€™s father.

The police investigators, however, hours after the incident found their car on early Friday morning at Sohrab Goth. The car was locked, said the police, adding that Nabeel's mobileâ€™s last location was traced to Scheme 33 area of Karachi.

It has been reported that the incident occurred when the victims left the office for home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Further investigation was underway.