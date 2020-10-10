Dr Yasmin Rashid advises SOPs over rising virus cases

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday urged people to follow safety precautions in the wake of increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the province.

The minister said that for past one week there has been a gradual increase in the number of corona cases. She said implementation of SOPs in educational institutions has to be ensured. The minister said, “In the wake of increasing number of cases in the world, restrictions on public gatherings have been re-imposed in many countries. Careless in implementation of the SOPs may result in spread of virus. She said, “We controlled corona pandemic in Punjab with a lot of effort. Although we have prepared SOPs for gatherings, yet we urge people to avoid public gatherings completely.” In Sindh, lockdowns have been re-imposed in certain areas due to increase in the number of corona cases. “If lockdowns returned to Punjab due to increase in new infections, it could create problems for all of us. We have witnessed a marginal increase in the number of cases over the past two weeks,” the health minister said.

State land reclaimed: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved precious state land marked for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Sahiwal region. In a statement issued by ACE, Sahiwal region ACE reclaimed 184 kanal precious state land worth Rs 1.84 billion from illegal occupants on Friday afternoon on Arifwala Road. The land was marked for Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.