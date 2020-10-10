Covid-19 claims two more lives as another 339 test positive

Two more persons have died due to complications of the novel coronavirus infection in Sindh during the last 24 hours, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday, adding that the death toll in the province had reached 2,543.

In his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday, he said that with two more deaths in Sindh, the mortality rate stood at 1.8 per cent. As many as 182 more patients recovered, raising the number of such patients to 132,559, showing a 95 per cent recovery rate.

The chief minister said 339 cases emerged when 10,615 tests were conducted, showing a 3.1 per cent detection rate. He added that so far 1,457,083 samples had been tested and 139,910 people had been diagnosed with the virus all over Sindh, which came to a 10 per cent overall detection rate.

Currently, 4,808 patients are under treatment in the province. Of them, 2,543 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 301 at hospitals. The condition of 187

patients is stated to be critical, including 23 shifted onto ventilators.

Chief Minister Shah said that of the 339 new cases, 194 had been detected in Karachi: 75 in District South, 70 in District East, 24 in District Central, 12 in District Korangi and eight in District Malir. Shaheed Benazirabad reported 15 cases, Hyderabad 12, Badin 10, Sujawal nine, Sukkur seven, Jamshoro and Larkana six each, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar five each, Kambar and Matiari four each, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Umerkot two each, and Ghotki, Kashmore and Naushehroferoze one each.