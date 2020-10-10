PCIC decides to launch project to produce electricity from waste in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over the second meeting of the Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee (PCIC) on Friday, decided to launch a waste-to-electricity project in Karachi for which necessary measures will be taken at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Nasir Shah and Awais Qadir Shah, Corps Commander Karachi Humayun Aziz, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, GOC Karachi Major General Aqeel, Chairman P&D Muhammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid jamal Abro, Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani, Commissioner Sohail Rajput, Transport Secretary Shariq Ahmed, Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, KWSB Managing Director Asadullah and others.

The matter of the lifting of garbage from Karachi came under discussion in the meeting during which it was pointed out that of the 15 garbage transfer stations, only six were operational. The meeting agreed on the revival or the reconstruction of six more garbage transfer stations.

The meeting was told that the landfill sites would be filled very soon; therefore, a power plant might be installed to consume waste being collected from the city. The power generation from the waste would not just burn the waste but also save the land of the landfill sites.

The meeting decided to work out a plan to generate power generation from the waste being collected from the city at the earliest. Firms interested in the project may be invited for the submission of their proposals.

Storm water drains

The meeting was told that a survey of five nullahs (storm water drains) had been completed. The Gujjar Nullah has a length of 13.5-kilometre with a 210-foot width as per the master plan, and 5,961 households, 41,581 individuals and 2,412 commercial units are established along its embankments.

The Orangi Nullah has a 12.5-kilometre length, and a 100- to 150-foot width, and 4,480 households, 27,000 individual settlements and 380 factories are established along its embankments. Similarly, the Mahmoodabad Nullah has a 4.1-kilometre length, a 100-200-foot width, and it has 1,049 households, 5,900 individual settlements and 156 commercial settlements along its embankments.

The Malir River has a length of 30 kilometres and a 1,700-2,000-metre width, and it has 1,996 households, and 12,336 individual settlements/encroachments. The Lyari River is the longest river with a 50-kilometre length, and a 300-500-foot width as per the master plan.

The meeting was told that the NED University of Engineering & Technology was conducting a survey with terms of reference to analyse the width and capacity of the existing 44 major storm water drains in the city, a survey of nullahs with a number of physical structures, and drone- assisted mapping and outline of the encroached land. The meeting was told that the survey of the five nullahs had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by November 15, 2020.

Technical study

In Phase-II, a hydrologic and hydraulic modelling survey of the drainage system would be conducted.

Under the survey, the de-marking of the existing drainage network, modelling tools to quantify the expected flows in the region, cross-section details of the nullahs to be used to assess the capacity of the sections to cater to the flows will be conducted.

The chief minister said an ideal cross-section would be proposed for each drain based on the terrain and flow models for current and future improvements, and the best management plans for the drainage network to mitigate the risk of urban flooding would be prepared.

Green Line

The meeting discussed a proposal for purchasing electric buses for the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System being built in Karachi. The buses may be operated by private operators. The meeting also set a timeline for different tasks for the completion of the projects, including repairs of 106 roads by the KMC.