SHC takes exception to govt’s failure to implement child protection law

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday took exception to the non-implementation of the Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA) law which was promulgated in 2011, and directed the SCPA DG to submit a detailed progress report with regard to efforts made for the proper implementation of the law.

The direction came on a petition seeking the implementation of the Sindh Child Protection Authority law in the province to protect the rights of the children and save them from domestic violence.

Petitioner Natasha Lakhani submitted that thousands of street children were roaming in the city and several were being used in criminal activities, begging and other anti-social activities. SCPA DG Dr Azimur Rahim appeared before the court and filed an interim report, which showed that the child protection institutions were being established.

He submitted that presently three child protection institutes were working under the control of the social welfare department in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. He submitted that a child protection institute was also under construction in Korangi, which will be completed by June 2021 and have the capacity to house 300 children.

He said two pilot projects for destitute children and orphans were being established in Karachi for which the government had allocated Rs50 million during the current fiscal year.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar observed that the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act 2011 was notified on June 15, 2011, with certain beneficial provisions for the protection of children but it was lamentable that no positive efforts had been made by the government to implement the provisions of the law.

The high court observed that thousands of street children were compelled to beg on streets due to the lack of implementation of the child protection law.

The bench observed that the SCPA rules 2016 had already been framed to deal with some procedural matter but the fact remained that the law had not been functional in its letter and spirit.

The SHC directed the SCPA DG to submit a detailed progress report with regard to efforts made by the authority for the proper application and implementation of the law with relevant facts and figures.

The chief executive officer of a non-government society submitted that their society was on its own making some efforts for the child protection throughout the province and requested the court to grant permission for filing some documents with regard to their efforts.

The SHC issued a notice to the social welfare department secretary, telling him to appear before the court along with relevant record on November 3.

The child protection authority was established to coordinate and monitor the child protection-related issues at the provincial and district levels and ensure the rights of children in need of special protection measures. The authority was to support and establish institutional mechanisms for the child protection issues and make necessary efforts to enhance and strengthen the existing services of different children welfare institutions.