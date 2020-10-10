Never forget

In our country, the powerful elite put their short-term political interests over everything else. For decades, Karachi was ruled by a single party that would act in intolerant and authoritarian manner. It is shocking that in 2020, only two members of the party were punished for perhaps the most heinous criminal mass murder in any country in which more than 200 factory workers were burned alive on September 11, 2012.

Also, the factory’s four gatekeepers were sentenced to life imprisonment. This weak judgment can only happen in a country where the authorities are not serious about dealing with crimes.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore