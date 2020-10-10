NAB seeks cancellation of Nawaz’s ID card, passport

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written to the interior ministry requesting the cancellation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s identity card and passport in the Tosha Khana case.

According to the NAB letter, arrest warrants for Sharif have already been issued by accountability court judge Syed Asghar Ali, so his travel documents should be cancelled.

The letter further recommended the interior ministry contact Interpol to repatriate the former prime minister.