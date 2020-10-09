close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 9, 2020

Three dead in Upper Dir incidents

National

DIR: Three persons died in separate incidents in various areas of Upper Dir district on Thursday, police said.

President of JI's charity wing Al-Khidmat Foundation in Upper Dir, Waheedullah, died in in Roondaish area of Sheringal tehsil. The car he was driving fell into a ravine early in the morning.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old madrasa student was found dead in Shahi Bagh area of Wari tehsil. Locals said the child had been missing for the last several days. In Nasrat Darra area of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, a passenger vehicle fell down into a ravine on its way to Barawal area. As a result, one person died on the spot while four others were injured.

