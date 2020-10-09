PML-N to organise convention on Monday to show its strength in Karachi

After back-to-back rallies of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sindh chapter has also decided to show its strength on Monday (October 12) by organising a gathering to mark the anniversary of the overthrow of the party’s elected government by General Pervez Musharraf.

The party has decided to convene a workers’ convention on Monday at the Labour Square in SITE Industrial Area in District West. PML-N’s central leaders, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and Engineer Amir Muqam, will speak to the gathering.

PML-N Sindh leaders, including Shah Muhammad Shah, provincial president, Miftah Ismail, Sindh secretary general and foremr finance minister, Muhammad Zubair, former governor Sindh and newly appointed spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, will also speak at the convention.

PML-N Sindh leaders in a meeting have formed several committees for organising the workers’ convention.

PML-N leader Khwaja Tariq Nazeer recalled that General Musharraf had unconstitutionally usurped power and got PML-N leader Nawz Sharif arrested on October 12, 1999. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a newly formed alliance of opposition parties, will bring a political revolution to the country and topple the current incompetent government. “The PML-N’s workers’ convention will help in the upcoming rallies of the PDM against the federal government in the province,” he said.