Andrew Windsor, Sarah Ferguson fear charges, exile and total ruin

Disgraced ex-Prince Andrew Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's nightmare just got worse as growing number of staff and associates prepare to go public with explosive allegations.

The fresh fear was sparked by author Andrew Lownie, whose recent biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, reportedly opened floodgates for whistleblowers who no longer want to stay silent.

Lownie said, "I'm hearing from protection officers, diplomats, people in the Navy. I'm getting two or three people a day," as quoted by Radar Online.

He added, "I also have plans to do a sequel called Untitled... I've just got so much new material from people coming forward."

"A lot of people who were off the record for going on the record for the paperback, it's suddenly opened the floodgates," Lownie noted.

Furthermore, palace insiders claim that renewed momentum comes from a belief that both Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson escaped proper scrutiny for years while protected by their royal status.

"There is a sense that the moment has arrived for honesty, and many do not want to be remembered as having stayed silent," former royal worker said.

Another added, "The royals are quaking all over again about the prospect of Andrew doing yet another takedown of Andrew."

Amid growing fears within royal circles about legal trouble, Andrew Lownie predicted that King Charles' brother could flee abroad if charges are brought.

"I think that charges will be brought against him and he will flee to the Middle East or somewhere, probably like King Juan Carlos," he said.