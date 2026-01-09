Andrew raw emotions exposed over his daughters’ choice: ‘Live and die by this’

With their parents uninvited, and a public flogging underway for both Andrew and his ex-wife, the couple’s daughters showed their loyalties, during Christmas holidays.

For those unversed, while the former-Yorks were sidelined from the public spectacle, their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie smiled from ear to ear and joined King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla for their walk about.

This was the case despite the sisters being no more than 140 miles away from the Royal Lodge, where their father is residing until his eminent move in the later half of 2026.

A close pal of the sisters has insight into why this has possibly happened and according to them, the girls “live and die by the monarchy, so this didn't surprise me at all.”

While talking to People magazine they also said, this is a move that even “Andrew and Sarah would have 1,000 percent supported” for this very reason.

But that’s not all because “Sarah has always said her greatest gift to the monarchy was her girls” so “she's going to still hold her allegiance to the Crown,” they said before signing off.

This is a point of view shared even by royal biographer Robert Jobson because the message it portrayed was one of loyalty amid turmoil according to the outlet.

In his own words he said, “they did the right thing – showing loyalty to King Charles and to the Crown.”

While he made once thing clear and its that “it’s easy to say this is a snub, but they would say, 'I’m a royal princess, I’m in line to the throne, I have been invited to attend the King’s Christmas celebrations and you don’t turn down the King’s invitation'.”

All in all, what it chalks up to, in the eyes of the same expert is “if you have an invitation, you go. It’s not an invitation – it’s a command, really.”

As for the sisters point of attack during their parents public humiliation over Jeffrey Epstein associations, a source has come forward to admit, “they’ve been very low-key lately and not at many of the usual social events. They’re really just keeping to close, family-only celebrations.”