Thu Oct 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

Azra Pechuho shows anger over refusal to polio drops in Khairpur

Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

SUKKUR: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has expressed anger over the four families who refused polio drops in Gambat, and directed Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi to look into the matter. On the directives of Sindh health minister, the DC Khairpur ordered the assistant commissioner Gambat and taluka health officer, Gambat, to meet the parents of the children to clear their concerns over the polio vaccination and convince them to allow their children to be vaccinated.

