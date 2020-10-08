Two inducted into DRC Gulberg

PESHAWAR: Two members, including a woman and a minority representative, were inducted in the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) in Gulberg on Wednesday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur during a visit to the DRC Gulberg announced the induction of two new members namely Samuel and Saima Ambreen.

The CCPO appreciated the efforts of the DRC members across the province, saying they were doing a great job by resolving dispute between groups and individuals in an amicable manner.

Meanwhile, the capital city police authorities on Wednesday claimed that the crime rate had decreased during the current year in Peshawar compared to the past year.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Mansoor Aman said that 163 members of 64 criminal gangs were arrested in the city while looted goods worth Rs30 million were recovered.

The official said that 105 car-lifters were arrested and 20 vehicles and 33 motorbikes recovered from them.

The SSP Operations said that 293 incidents of murder had been reported in Peshawar during the current year compared to 314 during the same period last year.

He added the incidents of robberies had reduced to 340 compared to 320 during the same period last year.