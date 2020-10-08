Traffic violations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Karachi, heavy vehicles are allowed to travel in the city between 12am and 5am. However the reality is just the opposite. Heavy trucks can be seen on roads during peak hours.
This results in severe traffic jams. The traffic police authorities must pay attention to this problem and take effective step to resolve it.
Basharat Aslam Baloch
Karachi