Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

Traffic violations

Newspost

 
In Karachi, heavy vehicles are allowed to travel in the city between 12am and 5am. However the reality is just the opposite. Heavy trucks can be seen on roads during peak hours.

This results in severe traffic jams. The traffic police authorities must pay attention to this problem and take effective step to resolve it.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi

