Seven dengue patients reported

LAHORE:Seven more patients have been confirmed positive of dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 129 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday.

Two patients were confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and one each in Rawalpindi, Layyah, Khanewal, Faisalabad and TT Singh. Eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever occurred in Punjab this year so far. Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi have registered 35 and 13 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively, this year so far.