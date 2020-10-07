Raid on sheesha center, 23 held

Our crime correspondent

Islamabad: Lohi Bher police on Tuesday raided at `Sheesha Center’ situated in Bahria town and nabbed 23 persons, a police spokesman said.

Following the information, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special team headed by DSP (Rural) Rukhsar Mehdi, SHO Loi Bher police station Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman,Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal along with others.

Police team raided at Sheesh Center’ in Bahria town phase 4 and nabbed 23 persons

The nabbed persons were identified as Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Noman, Hamza, Noman, Zain, Abdullah, Ahmed Azam, Muhammad Abdullah, Munaib Ahmed, Faisal Usman, Hamza Akber, Zain, Hamza Younas, Muhammad Zareen, Waleed, Rizwan, Muhammad Hamza, Shahzaib, Azeem Ahmed, Junaid, Asad and Kahwer, while Police team recovered `Huqqas’ and other smoking items from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.