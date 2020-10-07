Cabinet approves amendments to Punjab LG Act 2019

LAHORE:The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday decided to abolish the local governments licensing fee for professionals and approved necessary amendments to Punjab Local Government Act 2019 for bringing necessary changes in licensing regime to ensure ease of doing business.

The Punjab Cabinet meeting was held at CM Office with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair. It also approved the import of 300,000 tones of sugar through Trading Corporation of Pakistan along with allowing the food department to enter into an agreement with TCP for purchasing imported sugar.

Amendment to Sugar Factories Control Act 1950 was granted to authorise the Punjab government to fix zone-wise dates for starting the crushing season. The meeting constituted the ministerial committee to submit recommendations within three days for fixing sugarcane price. The meeting decided to remove Section 4 of Punjab Privatisation Board Act 2010 so that divisional commissioners could supervise the auction process of state lands.

Amendment to policy for granting proprietary rights in lease schemes for temporary farming was approved and the farmers can submit their applications up to 31 December. The meeting approved to declare smog calamity and decided to include it in Punjab Calamities Act 1958; approved to de-notify the gazette notification dated 16 March, 2016, about allotment of land to South Punjab Forest Company and decided to transfer the assets of South Punjab Forest Company. Approval was granted to ease the policies for the provision of state lands for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme along with the approval of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Affordable Housing Scheme Rules 2020.

Meanwhile, the appointment of MD and COO of Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lahore was approved along with the approval of the proposed amendment to Punjab Board of Technical Education Ordinance 1962 for promotion of students without exams. The meeting approved posting of Member Punjab Environmental Tribunal Lahore and amendments to Act of Department of Tourist Services Punjab for transfer of six government guest and rest houses in Murree, Kotli Sattian and Chakwal. Approval of financial aid for the affectees of a suicide attack at Dhok Ghumman, Attock was granted as well. The meeting approved a half-yearly monitoring report of implementation of NFC Award from January to June 2018, from July 2018 to December 2018 and January to June 2019. Auditor General of Pakistan’s audit reports about the Punjab government accounts for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 were approved along with the approval of annual performance reports of Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board Lahore for the financial year 2018-19 and Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority for 2019-20.

The meeting decided to introduce the role of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab as executive agency.

It approved extension in the lease of state land to Sultan Foundation in TT Singh, extension in the employment of MD Punjab Mineral Development Corporation Shahzad Rafi and approval of terms and conditions for the appointment of Rashid Aziz as Chairman Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority. Decisions made in the 35th cabinet meeting as well as taken in the special cabinet meeting on the completion of two years of the Punjab government were endorsed along with the endorsement of decisions made in the 30th, 31st and 32nd meetings of the standing committee for legislation and 40th meeting of the standing committee for finance and development.

During the meeting, the CM directed indiscriminate crackdown on hoarders and profiteers and directed the provisional price control committee and administrative officers to take indiscriminate action against the violators of law and provision of items at notified rates be ensured.

No leniency would be shown to those selling items at exorbitant rates and lip-service

would not help any more, he warned. —APP