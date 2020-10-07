Medical college principal visits hostels to examine cleanliness

PESHAWAR: The principal/chief executive of Gajju Khan Medical College and Bacha Khan Medical Complex Prof Dr Fassehuz Zaman visited the girl and boy hostels to examine the cleanliness.

He also inspected the implementation of the standard operating procedures set by the World Health Organisation for Covid-19. The principal exchanged views with the students and listened to their proposals about certain matters. He directed the director administration to implement the directives. Dr Fassehuz Zaman also directed the officials to carry out fumigation at the hostels once again. He directed the Class-IV employees to bring meals and other commodities for the infected students. He also asked the hostel warden to keep the infected students isolated even though they were asymptomatic.

The chief executive directed the officials to immediately inform him and the administration if the symptoms appeared in any other student. He assured the students that they would be provided facilities and facilitated to take the upcoming pre-professional examination. The students thanked the chief executive/principal for visiting them.