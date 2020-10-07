Accused arrested in professor’s murder case

PESHAWAR: Police on Tuesday arrested one accused in the murder case of a professor, who was killed on the Daura Road the previous day. An official identified the arrested accused as Mubassir, who had been charged in the first information report (FIR) for killing Professor Naeem Uddin of the Government Superior Sciences College. The professor was shot dead a day after he allegedly exchanged harsh words with two people on religious beliefs. The family of the slain professor had charged two persons, Professor Saad Farooq and Mubassir in the first information report (FIR).