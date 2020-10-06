Wasa stores 1.5m gallon rainwater in underground reservoir

LAHORE:Water experts from across the country has praised Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Lahore in its efforts for controlling the adverse effects of urban flooding in the provincial metropolis in recent monsoon.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz gave a presentation to a meeting of water experts from all the provinces held at Federal Flood Commission Islamabad here on Tuesday.

The MD briefed the participants on rainwater harvesting project on Lawrence Road. He said 15 lakh gallons of rainwater was stored in this underground reservoir, which is being used for gardening purposes now-a-days. He said Wasa has plans to construct 11 more similar underground water reservoirs in Lahore.

Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal appreciated the steps taken by Wasa for efficient drainage of rainwater in the cities. He congratulated the MD for introducing the best rainwater harvesting project in the country.

MD requested for financial assistance from Federal Flood Commission for construction of 11 more underground water tanks in the provincial capital. Chairman Federal Flood Commission assures to provide funds for construction of more water tanks in Lahore.

He also gave indications of constructing similar underground water tanks in all cities of the country to prevent urban flooding and its losses.