Last week, a special CBI court in Lucknow acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The special court judge said that the demolition was not pre-planned and that the accused were “trying to stop the mob and not incite them”. He added that there was not enough evidence against the accused and that the court could not probe the authenticity of the audio and video evidence provided by the CBI. It is important to mention that the demolition had sparked nationwide riots that killed more than 2,000 people.

Reacting to the verdict, Pakistan strongly condemned the “shameful” acquittal of those responsible for demolishing the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The failure of secularism in India is apparent from its treatment of minority communities. India is intolerable of religious minorities. India preaches democracy but does not practice it. The image of India abroad is of a tolerant country, but the reality is just the opposite.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi