Japan to open its marketplace for talented Pakistani youth

Islamabad: The government of Japan has offered Pakistani youth to exhibit their talent in the modern hi-tech Japanese industrial sector and benefit from the employment opportunities offered by different sector of the Japanese economy.

“Japan wants to give chance to the talented youth of Pakistan to get themselves connected with the modern and innovating Japanese industrial sector for enhancing their skills to promote the concept of shared development and prosperity, the Charge d Affairs, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, Yusuke Shindo told this agency here.

He said that Pakistan was the country having majority youth population and we want to see an emerging vibrant Pakistan by connecting it with the global value chain for achieving the economic and trade competitiveness of the international market.

He said that in Japanese Market, Pakistan could get a huge share as it intends to import 3, 45 000 skilled manpower from 10 countries of the world.

The Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) already signed between both sides, would open new avenues for Pakistanis to work in 14 Japanese sectors, including nursing care, building clinic, agriculture, fisheries, hotel management, food and beverages, aircraft maintenance and airports ground handling staff, shipbuilding, material processing, industrial machinery, constructions, car mechanic, electronics and electronic machinery in cards to import skilled labor force, he said.

The senior diplomat made it clear that there was no particular quota for any of these 10 countries around the world and hoped that Pakistani would get maximum benefits from this huge opportunity in the Japanese market.

Replying to a question on cooperation and facilities given by manpower importing countries to Japan, he said the government of Pakistan had nominated only two recruitment organizations including National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and National University of Technology (NUTEC) for carrying out necessary service including recruitment of candidates in collaboration with Japanese counterparts.

While other competitors countries, alike Vietnam nominated 392, Philippines 274 and Myanmar has nominated 248 organizations for the rapid recruitment process and even some countries have already exported their manpower to Japan.