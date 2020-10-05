close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2020

‘People won’t be part of PML-N protest’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2020

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has said that the PML-N leaders looted the national treasury and caused economic ruin to the country.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said the PML-N was talking about rallies and sit-ins to fool the nation but the government had no fear of protest and the people would not participate in opposition’s rallies.

He said that tax evaders belonging to any party or any province would not be forgiven. Transparent and impartial accountability will continue in the country until the fall of the last corrupt.

