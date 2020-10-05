‘People won’t be part of PML-N protest’

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has said that the PML-N leaders looted the national treasury and caused economic ruin to the country.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said the PML-N was talking about rallies and sit-ins to fool the nation but the government had no fear of protest and the people would not participate in opposition’s rallies.

He said that tax evaders belonging to any party or any province would not be forgiven. Transparent and impartial accountability will continue in the country until the fall of the last corrupt.