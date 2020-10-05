Onion, tomato rates reach highest level of season

LAHORE:Another spike in prices of onion, potato and tomato was registered during the last one week as the rates of onion and tomato reached the new highest level of the season while the potato rates were also on the same trend.

Further, the rates of all other vegetables were also increased alongside the overcharging adding to the miseries of the lower income group. The market official said that Sindh onion crop ended while supply from Balochistan and Kabul crops started.

On the other hand, the government also allowed export of onion and potato on case to case basis which also played a vital role in the increase of its rates. They said that the exporters purchased onion and hoarded it while supplying low quality onion in the domestic market. This resulted in increase of onion prices alongside availability of lower quality in the domestic markets.

Furthermore, the administrative authorities and elected representatives least bothered about the price hike and overcharging as they were busy in submitting the report that all is well. This week again massive overcharging was witnessed across the city alongside increasing rates of perishables. The rates of the all seasonal vegetables remained at higher side which was registered increasing trend for last six weeks. The price of chicken live bird was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs143 per kg, while it sold at Rs160 per kg, and meat fixed at Rs207 per kg, and sold at Rs230 to 280 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs71 to 75 per kg, B-grade Rs65 to 69 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and potato sugar-free fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and potato stored fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, and sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs61 to 63 per kg, and C-grade at Rs57to 59 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70 kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was increased by Rs47 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, B-grade by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs113 to 118 per kg, and C-grade at Rs106 to 111 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs130 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs220 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs520 to 530 per kg, garlic Thailand reduced by Rs80 per kg, fixed at Rs310 to 320 per kg, Thai variety sold at Rs600 per kg. Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, cucumber local price was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

Brinjal price was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Bitter gourd local price remained unchanged at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs150 kg. Spinach price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Zucchini local was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 114 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. The price of the lemon local was not issued but sold at Rs280 per kg, and lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Ladyfinger price was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Luffa was unchanged at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Arum price also remained unchanged at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 114 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Capsicum price was further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 187 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of pea was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs195 to 202 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, carrot local was fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) price was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs185 to 192 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Turnip price was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Radish was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Beetroot was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples increased by Rs10 per kg, was fixed at Rs58 to 125 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs85 to 90 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs56 to 58 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs30 to 50 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 180 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, sold Rs20 to 30 per piece. Peach special was fixed at Rs235 to 240 per kg with an increase of Rs20 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, Peach was fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 180 per kg. Cantaloupe (garma) was gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Grapes Sunderkhani price was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs220 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg, Grapes Gola was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Grapes black was fixed at Rs200 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Peer was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Bedana at Rs240 to 245 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Sweet Fruit was gained by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs66 to 130 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 150 per dozen. Persimmon was fixed at Rs73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.