City’s top cop orders action against ‘criminal’ police officials

Taking notice of police officials’ alleged involvement in criminal activities, Karachi police chief Addl IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered an investigation into recent incidents to punish those found to be guilty.

One such incident took place in the Federal B Industrial Area, where an official of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was allegedly found involved in extorting and kidnapping a person for ransom. An FIR was registered at the Federal B Industrial Area police station.

Memon later formed an investigation team to be headed by Crime Investigation Agency Karachi chief DIG Arif Hanif. The issued order states that the investigation team for FIR No. 239/20 would comprise SSP Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell and SSP Arif Aslam Rao of District Central as its members.

The order also states that the team must make sure that it completes the investigation into the Federal B Industrial Area case purely on merit to ensure justice, and report on their progress within the stipulated period.

It was reported a few days ago that a police officer was arrested for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping for ransom of a trader. Sub-Inspector Malik Ashraf Awan of the SIU of the Karachi police was arrested by the Federal B Industrial Area police.

The arrested officer along with his police party, including an assistant sub-inspector and two constables, is believed to have abducted a trader named Almas for ransom.

The victim’s wife told the police that she and her husband had been driving from their home in New Karachi to their relatives’ house in Korangi, during which the police officials kidnapped her husband.

She said she later received a ransom call from a police officer the same day, asking her to come to Shafiq Morr with Rs700,000 in cash for her husband to be released, and also warned her of dire consequences if she did not comply.

The woman immediately informed the 15 police helpline, following which the Federal B Industrial Area police raided the Shafiq Morr area and arrested SI Awan, while his police party managed to escape from the scene.

Police officials also rescued the abducted trader and registered a case against SI Awan and his police party. When contacted, DSP Naeem Khan confirmed the arrest and the registration of the case.

In another incident, a video clip of which was widely circulated on social media, police officials allegedly barged into a milk shop in Saudabad to beat up its owner and vandalise his business establishment. The shopkeeper claimed that Saudabad police officials visit his shop daily for free milk.

Memon ordered the Korangi SSP to take immediate notice of the viral video. The SHO has allegedly identified one of the police officials in the clip as Head Constable Amjad, who is posted at the Saudabad police station. He has been suspended, reverted and told to report to Police Lines.

An order to issue a show-cause notice and conduct a formal inquiry by the Saudabad sub-divisional police officer will be issued on Monday. Korangi SSP Ali Raza said that no illegal activity or corruption by any official of the Korangi police will be tolerated at any cost.