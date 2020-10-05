Fight corruption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One of the factors that give birth to rampant corruption in a country is poor economic growth. When the people don’t have access to essential commodities, they resort to illegal activities to make some money.
At present, eradicating corruption from the country seems like a Herculean task. Our government should identify the root cause of the problem to deal with corruption.
Malik Mashhood
Lahore