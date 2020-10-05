close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
October 5, 2020

Fight corruption

Newspost

 
October 5, 2020

One of the factors that give birth to rampant corruption in a country is poor economic growth. When the people don’t have access to essential commodities, they resort to illegal activities to make some money.

At present, eradicating corruption from the country seems like a Herculean task. Our government should identify the root cause of the problem to deal with corruption.

Malik Mashhood

Lahore

