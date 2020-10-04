KUBS extends admission date

The Karachi University Business School on Friday extended the last date for submission of forms for admissions in Masters of Business Administration and Executive MBA evening programme till October 6.

The admissions are available in Masters of Business Administration (18-month and 30-month) in Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Islamic Banking and Finance, Finance and Investments, Project and Industrial Management. The KUBS is also offering admissions in Executive MBA evening programme (30-month).

The interested candidates may download and submit the admission form through the varsity’s online portal. The admission processing fees of Rs3000 can be submitted at any UBL branch through an online generated fee voucher which is also available on the KU’s website.