Ghani asks PPP supporters to wear masks in Karachi rally today

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has appealed to the supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party and members of the public to follow the government-recommended standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus while participating in a rally of the party in Karachi today.

In a video message issued on Saturday, Ghani, who is also the PPP’s Karachi president, appealed to the prospective participants of the rally to wear face masks.

“We will try to ensure that people do not come close to one another, remain at a distance from one another, and are able to participate in the rally to make it successful while following the SOPs,” he said in the video message.

He said the rally was being organised to foil the conspiracies of those who practised the politics on the basis of hatred, division and ethnicity in the city.

The PPP’s Karachi Solidarity Rally would completely foil the conspiracies of all those attempting to divide Sindh, he added.

The minister said all people living in Sindh were Sindhis irrespective of their mother tongue, ancestral town and ethnicity. He said the rally was aimed at foiling all the conspiracies against the people of different ethnicities and linguistic backgrounds living in the province.

The rally will start from Ayesha Manzil at 2pm and will end at the Empress Market in Saddar after passing through via Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, Guru Mandir, Peoples Secretariat and Lines Area. The PPP leaders will address the participants of the rally at the Empress Market. Ghani said the PPP’s rally would prove to be a resounding success with the massive participation of the people of Karachi, supporters and activists of the party.

MQM-P’s reaction

Responding to the call of PPP for its rally, leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which has also planned to hold a march in Hyderabad today, said the PPP was worried after the MQM-P’s successful rally in Karachi last week. They claimed that the PPP would bring government employees and party workers from interior Sindh in a bid to make its Karachi rally successful.

MQM-P central leader Amir Khan said the people of Hyderabad would genuinely participate in the MQM-P rally that aimed at create awareness among the residents of Sindh that the province would never prosper until the PPP was not kicked out of the power corridors.

He said civic problems faced by the residents of Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities could not be resolved without empowering the local government system.