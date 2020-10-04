Four killed in separate road accidents

Karachi : Four people lost their lives in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Friday.

According to police, a young man died in a road accident after an unidentified vehicle hit him on the Nazimabad flyover. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified and they had registered a case. Another unidentified young man died after a vehicle hit him near Defence Morr. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Separately, 35-year-old Fareed, son of Haroon, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle near the Light House traffic signal on MA Jinnah Road. His body was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Fareed was a resident of the Soldier Bazaar area. Police said they had registered a case against an unidentified driver and investigations were under way.

In the meantime, an 18-year-old youth, identified as Kashmir, son of Ameer, died when he was ran over by a speeding vehicle while he was crossing a road within the limits of the Gadap City police station.