Sun Oct 04, 2020
A
APP
October 4, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of firing

Lahore

A
APP
October 4, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of firing between two groups in Chichawatni.

He also sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal and ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

The CM said that justice would be dispensed to the heirs of the deceased at every cost.

