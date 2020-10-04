CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of firing between two groups in Chichawatni.
He also sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal and ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest.
The CM said that justice would be dispensed to the heirs of the deceased at every cost.