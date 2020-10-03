Man, son killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man and his son were shot dead by their rivals in Kulachi Wala village in the limits of University Police Station on Friday, police sources said.

They said Nowsher Jan and his son Najibullah were returning home after attending the hearing in a murder case when Jahangir, Saadullah, Jamil,Yousaf and Salim allegedly opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The sources said that a commuter Muhammad Farooq Waraich also sustained injuries in the fire incident. Both the father and son succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital. The motive behind the killing is said to be an old enmity.