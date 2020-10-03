Sherry Rehman sees no progress in CPEC Balochistan projects since 2017

ISLAMABAD: Convener of the Senate Special Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Sherry Rehman Friday said briefing given by the ministry and its various allied departments is insufficient and lacks details on many aspects.

“The departments are shifting responsibility on one another and there seems no to be institutional collaboration and no progress in CPEC projects in Balochistan since 2017,” she said while chairing the meeting of the Special Committee of the Senate on CPEC.

The committee directed secretary of the ministry to prioritise umbrella projects specified for Balochistan. Members of the committee were of the view that no tangible progress has been achieved during last few years and despite recommendations, provision of gas and electricity supply in Bostan area of Balochistan and its development as special economic zone (SEZ) seems a farce.

Speaking on the Gwadar power plant issue, Sherry Rehman said two projects from Balochistan have been discussed; SEZ and provision of energy to Gwadar. She said the federal government is misrepresenting the facts on projects on Balochistan.

She said SEZ at Bostan has received no PSDP funding and hence no progress could be achieved. She said Planning Division’s unprofessional approach towards CPEC and its various umbrella projects with special reference to development of SEZs in Balochistan and other parts of the country is disappointing.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar observed that there is nothing on the ground and it is unfortunate that 132-KV grid station at Bostan could not be constructed due to non-availability of required funds.