PBC concerned over remarks against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Abid Saqi has expressed his grave disappointment on the remarks of Judge Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on 30-09-2020 against Nawaz Sharif while hearing the matter of compliance of arrest warrant for him, earlier issued by the court in the “Avenfield Apartment Case” which, at that juncture, should have been avoided.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Saqi said passing avoidable observations/ remarks by the courts while hearing of cases often expose the court and concerned judges to criticism, which at times, undermines the neutrality and independence of the courts and the presiding judges, thus shaking the confidence of the people in the system of dispensation of justice.