MCC impounds Rs332.4m smuggled vehicles, goods

Islamabad : The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Islamabad has seized smuggled goods and vehicles worth Rs332.4 million during September 2020.

MCC Islamabad thus registered a growth of 85% over the same period of the last financial years.

During the month a total of 27 non-duty paid (NDP) vehicles were seized including luxury vehicles including Lexus LX570, BMW 740L, Toyota Land Cruisers (V8) and Toyota Prado etc.

The seizures also include three 40 feet container trucks carrying smuggled food stuff and fast moving consumer goods. These containers belonged to a Quetta based notorious smuggler.

In another huge seizure, a truck carrying 5,000 sleeves of Dunhill cigarettes valuing Rs16 million was intercepted on Motorway M2.

Moreover, MCC Islamabad has also not only been able to surpass the monthly Customs duty target for September 2020, but has also been successful in exceeding the target for 1st Quarter of 2020-21 (July-September 2020). Against the target of Rs2,054 million, for the 1st Quarter 2020, MCC Islamabad has collected Rs2,070 million thereby exceeding the target by Rs16 million. Likewise against the target of Rs823 million for the month of September 2020, MCC Islamabad has collected Rs930 million, thereby collecting Rs77 million in excess for this month.