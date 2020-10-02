Four members nominated for KP Healthcare Commission BoGs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has nominated four private members for the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC), and decided to retain some of the old members in the board.

According to officials of the health department, four distinguished people, including Dr Ikram Ghani, Dr Sabina Asif, Dr Lubna Hassan and a retired pharmacist - were nominated for the BoG of Healthcare Commission.

Dr Ikram Ghani had retired from government service as BPS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service in April 2017. Dr Lubna Hassan is a retired gynaecologist of the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and owns a private hospital in Hayatabad, Peshawar. Being owner of a private hospital, some people may criticise Dr Lubna’s nomination as she has a conflict of interest.

Three members of the previous board, including Saima Akbar, a corporate lawyer, Adam Khan, a retired Secretary C&W, and Dr Abdul Sabooh Bacha had not resigned and are likely to be adjusted in the existing board.

“Technically, they have to notify all the seven private members of the board as the remaining members were inactive for one year and there was no board meeting for a consecutive quarter, which rendered the rest of the membership as expired legally,” said a senior government official. Among them is former member Dr Abdul Sabooh Bacha who has been its member when it was the infamous HRA (Health Regulatory Authority) and used to claim two nights stay in Peshawar.

During this period, he had reportedly earned Rs1.4 million as his TA/DA of attending the board and other committee meetings.