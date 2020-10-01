Petrol price unchanged, diesel cut by Rs2.4 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday decided to keep the petrol price unchanged while reduced the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs2.40/litre for the next 15 days starting from Thursday (today).

"No increase in price of petrol and decrease of Rs2.40/ litre in diesel for the next 15 days," the Prime Minister's Office said. It is worth mentioning that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had suggested to the government to cut the prices of petrol by Rs1.15 per litre and diesel by Rs2/litre for the first half of October 2020. The authority had also asked the government to keep the kerosene oil and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) prices unchanged.

However, the government rejected its proposal for reducing the petrol prices and kept it unchanged, however reduced the diesel prices. The prices of kerosene oil and LDO were also kept unchanged.

After the latest decision, the petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs103.97/litre, while diesel was reduced to Rs104.06/litre from Rs106.46 per litre earlier. The kerosene price will remain at Rs65.29 and LDO at Rs62.86/litre for the next 15 days. The government is charging 17pc general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products. Apart from it, the government is also collecting petroleum levy (PL) on these products.