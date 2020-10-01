Five more dengue patients confirmed

LAHORE:Five more patients have been confirmed positive of dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 97 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday.

Four patients have been confirmed with dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Sargodha, which raised the number of confirmed dengue fever cases in Lahore to 24 and a maiden case of dengue virus in Sargodha.

Five dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far. Lahore and Rawalpindi have been the most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

The Lahore and Rawalpindi districts registered maximum number of 24 and 11 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively, this year. The dengue larvae have been found in 1,354 houses in Lahore and 877 houses in Rawalpindi, followed by 80 houses in Faisalabad in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 113 outdoor spots in Rawalpindi and 100 outdoor places in Lahore followed by 88 outdoor spots in Faisalabad in the last one week.